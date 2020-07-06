All apartments in Fairburn
510 Parkway Rd.

510 Parkway Road · No Longer Available
Location

510 Parkway Road, Fairburn, GA 30291

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWER LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT. One car garage, BIG KITCHEN and Big Living room. Master Bed Room with two closets.
WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. ALL ELECTRIC. LOCATED OFF I-85/GA138, 20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. CLOSE to WAL-MART/KROGER. ALL CREDIT OKAY. NEED STABLE JOB/INCOME TO QUALIFY. CALL FOR DETAILS. We show to pre-qualified only. You can drive by see outside only. Please fill out online application,
https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Click the link to pay the application fee $35:
http://yellowrockproperties.com/make-payment/
We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.
Please call 4048341168 if you have questions.
Thanks
Yellow Rock Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Parkway Rd. have any available units?
510 Parkway Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 510 Parkway Rd. have?
Some of 510 Parkway Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Parkway Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
510 Parkway Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Parkway Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 510 Parkway Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 510 Parkway Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 510 Parkway Rd. offers parking.
Does 510 Parkway Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Parkway Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Parkway Rd. have a pool?
No, 510 Parkway Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 510 Parkway Rd. have accessible units?
No, 510 Parkway Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Parkway Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Parkway Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Parkway Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Parkway Rd. has units with air conditioning.

