510 Parkway Rd.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEWER LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT. One car garage, BIG KITCHEN and Big Living room. Master Bed Room with two closets.

WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. ALL ELECTRIC. LOCATED OFF I-85/GA138, 20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. CLOSE to WAL-MART/KROGER. ALL CREDIT OKAY. NEED STABLE JOB/INCOME TO QUALIFY. CALL FOR DETAILS. We show to pre-qualified only. You can drive by see outside only. Please fill out online application,

We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.

