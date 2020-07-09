All apartments in Fairburn
379 Fayetteville Road
379 Fayetteville Road

379 Fayetteville Road · No Longer Available
Location

379 Fayetteville Road, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this spacious three bedroom home in a quiet area. This home features a large living area with separate office off living room. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Enjoy the large back and front yards. Close to schools and shopping as well, contact us today for an appointment to view.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Fayetteville Road have any available units?
379 Fayetteville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 379 Fayetteville Road currently offering any rent specials?
379 Fayetteville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Fayetteville Road pet-friendly?
No, 379 Fayetteville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 379 Fayetteville Road offer parking?
No, 379 Fayetteville Road does not offer parking.
Does 379 Fayetteville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Fayetteville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Fayetteville Road have a pool?
No, 379 Fayetteville Road does not have a pool.
Does 379 Fayetteville Road have accessible units?
No, 379 Fayetteville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Fayetteville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 379 Fayetteville Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Fayetteville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 Fayetteville Road does not have units with air conditioning.

