379 Fayetteville Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this spacious three bedroom home in a quiet area. This home features a large living area with separate office off living room. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Enjoy the large back and front yards. Close to schools and shopping as well, contact us today for an appointment to view.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.