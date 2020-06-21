320 Valley View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready All Electric 3 beds & 2.5 baths 2 Stories Traditional Home just a few blocks from Downtown Fairburn! Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. All Appliances Included. Pantry. Laundry Room. Large Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area and Walk-In Closet. Master Bath w/Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Bathtub. Fireplace in Family Room. Front Porch to relax all summer long. Private Backyard. Dead End Street. 2 Car Garage w/Automatic Door Opener & much more! Come see this home before it is gone! Do NOT disturb tenants.