Fairburn, GA
320 Valley View Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

320 Valley View Dr

320 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready All Electric 3 beds & 2.5 baths 2 Stories Traditional Home just a few blocks from Downtown Fairburn! Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. All Appliances Included. Pantry. Laundry Room. Large Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area and Walk-In Closet. Master Bath w/Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Bathtub. Fireplace in Family Room. Front Porch to relax all summer long. Private Backyard. Dead End Street. 2 Car Garage w/Automatic Door Opener & much more! Come see this home before it is gone! Do NOT disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Valley View Dr have any available units?
320 Valley View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 320 Valley View Dr have?
Some of 320 Valley View Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Valley View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
320 Valley View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Valley View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 320 Valley View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 320 Valley View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 320 Valley View Dr does offer parking.
Does 320 Valley View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Valley View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Valley View Dr have a pool?
No, 320 Valley View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 320 Valley View Dr have accessible units?
No, 320 Valley View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Valley View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Valley View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Valley View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Valley View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
