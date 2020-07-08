All apartments in Fairburn
210 Fairgrove Lane

Location

210 Fairgrove Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91bde4f07c ---- Sprawling ranch floorplan in Camden Place! Beautiful brilliant new tile flooring has been installed and the whole place is clean, fresh, and rent ready! Spacious living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, roomy charming kitchen, and the cutest little private backyard!! Don\'t miss out on this gem!!! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Gas Range/Oven Venthood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Fairgrove Lane have any available units?
210 Fairgrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 210 Fairgrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
210 Fairgrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Fairgrove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 210 Fairgrove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 210 Fairgrove Lane offer parking?
No, 210 Fairgrove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 210 Fairgrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Fairgrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Fairgrove Lane have a pool?
No, 210 Fairgrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 210 Fairgrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 210 Fairgrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Fairgrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Fairgrove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Fairgrove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Fairgrove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

