Last updated September 10 2019 at 12:07 AM

190 Splitwood Lane

190 Splitwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

190 Splitwood Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has brand new granite countertops, appliances, blinds, paint, and flooring. The master bath has a huge garden tub to get lost in with a separate shower and double vanities. You can also sit on the patio out back and enjoy the peaceful cool nights.

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Splitwood Lane have any available units?
190 Splitwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 190 Splitwood Lane have?
Some of 190 Splitwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Splitwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
190 Splitwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Splitwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Splitwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 190 Splitwood Lane offer parking?
No, 190 Splitwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 190 Splitwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Splitwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Splitwood Lane have a pool?
No, 190 Splitwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 190 Splitwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 190 Splitwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Splitwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Splitwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Splitwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Splitwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
