190 Splitwood Lane

Amenities
This home has brand new granite countertops, appliances, blinds, paint, and flooring. The master bath has a huge garden tub to get lost in with a separate shower and double vanities. You can also sit on the patio out back and enjoy the peaceful cool nights.
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.