157 Parkway Dr
Last updated December 13 2019 at 3:30 PM

157 Parkway Dr

157 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

157 Parkway Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.Now available
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Parkway Dr have any available units?
157 Parkway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 157 Parkway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
157 Parkway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Parkway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Parkway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 157 Parkway Dr offer parking?
No, 157 Parkway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 157 Parkway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Parkway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Parkway Dr have a pool?
No, 157 Parkway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 157 Parkway Dr have accessible units?
No, 157 Parkway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Parkway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Parkway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Parkway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Parkway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

