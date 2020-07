Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

A must see beauty located in South Fulton County featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home, 2 story hardwood foyer and family room open floor plan, wrought iron stair case, freshly painted inside, fireplace, separate living room, and dining room with crown molding and chair rail, and a 2 car garage! NO Pets Please! Renter's insurance in the resident's name is required upon approval, $40 application fee per adult.