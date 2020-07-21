All apartments in Fair Oaks
330 Poplar Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

330 Poplar Street

330 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Poplar Street, Fair Oaks, GA 30060
Fair Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
pet friendly
Cute Marietta Bungalow convenient to Smyrna - Great bungalow in Marietta with very convenient location to 75 or 285. Close proximimtey to Marietta Square and Downtown Smyrna. Granite Kitchen counters, Fresh Paint, Hardwood floors.

Ready for an immediate move-in.

To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/cardinalpropertymanagement

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit
Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.
Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.
Below 500 will not be qualified.

Income
Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent
(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

Pets - Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5101795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

