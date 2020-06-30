Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2516 Old Colony Road Available 02/05/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom House in East Point- Close to Camp Creek Marketplace & Historic College Park! - This home is 1,117 square feet and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Nice size yard and fully fenced.

Spacious with plenty of storage.

Central air.

Washer and dryer connections.



The home will be available 1/15/2020 at the soonest for move-in.

Rental Application Terms & Conditions

*$75 Application Fee per Leaseholder (Anyone over the age of 18 is required to submit a rental application and be held rent responsible.)

*Rent - $775 per month

*Security Deposit - $775.00

*Credit and Background Check



Please contact Nakira Kinsey at 404-640-8302



(RLNE2043556)