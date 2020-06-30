Amenities
2516 Old Colony Road Available 02/05/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom House in East Point- Close to Camp Creek Marketplace & Historic College Park! - This home is 1,117 square feet and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Nice size yard and fully fenced.
Spacious with plenty of storage.
Central air.
Washer and dryer connections.
The home will be available 1/15/2020 at the soonest for move-in.
Rental Application Terms & Conditions
*$75 Application Fee per Leaseholder (Anyone over the age of 18 is required to submit a rental application and be held rent responsible.)
*Rent - $775 per month
*Security Deposit - $775.00
*Credit and Background Check
Please contact Nakira Kinsey at 404-640-8302
(RLNE2043556)