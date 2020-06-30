All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2516 Old Colony Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2516 Old Colony Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2516 Old Colony Road

2516 Old Colony Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2516 Old Colony Road, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2516 Old Colony Road Available 02/05/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom House in East Point- Close to Camp Creek Marketplace & Historic College Park! - This home is 1,117 square feet and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Nice size yard and fully fenced.
Spacious with plenty of storage.
Central air.
Washer and dryer connections.

The home will be available 1/15/2020 at the soonest for move-in.
Rental Application Terms & Conditions
*$75 Application Fee per Leaseholder (Anyone over the age of 18 is required to submit a rental application and be held rent responsible.)
*Rent - $775 per month
*Security Deposit - $775.00
*Credit and Background Check

>>>>>>>YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS ONE<<<<<<<<<<

Please contact Nakira Kinsey at 404-640-8302

(RLNE2043556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Old Colony Road have any available units?
2516 Old Colony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2516 Old Colony Road have?
Some of 2516 Old Colony Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Old Colony Road currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Old Colony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Old Colony Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Old Colony Road is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Old Colony Road offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Old Colony Road offers parking.
Does 2516 Old Colony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Old Colony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Old Colony Road have a pool?
No, 2516 Old Colony Road does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Old Colony Road have accessible units?
No, 2516 Old Colony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Old Colony Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Old Colony Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Old Colony Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2516 Old Colony Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College