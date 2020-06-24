All apartments in Dunwoody
Location

70 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA 30346
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
This charming 1370sf 3BR/2BA ranch home was built in 2006. It is located in a nice quiet neighborhood in sought-after South Fulton County. It has an attached two car garage, great room with fireplace, open dining room, and a sunny kitchen that opens to a concrete slab patio and large un-fenced backyard. There is a King bed in the master and Queen and Full-size beds in the other 2 bedrooms. A crib and changing table is also available. There is a TV in the great room and one in each bedroom. Washer and dryer are also provided.

Conveniently located to local shopping, Campcreek Market Place, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This property is also close to Six Flags Over Georgia and midtown Atlanta. It is 22 miles from Peachtree City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Perimeter Ctr E have any available units?
70 Perimeter Ctr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 70 Perimeter Ctr E have?
Some of 70 Perimeter Ctr E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Perimeter Ctr E currently offering any rent specials?
70 Perimeter Ctr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Perimeter Ctr E pet-friendly?
No, 70 Perimeter Ctr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 70 Perimeter Ctr E offer parking?
Yes, 70 Perimeter Ctr E offers parking.
Does 70 Perimeter Ctr E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Perimeter Ctr E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Perimeter Ctr E have a pool?
No, 70 Perimeter Ctr E does not have a pool.
Does 70 Perimeter Ctr E have accessible units?
No, 70 Perimeter Ctr E does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Perimeter Ctr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Perimeter Ctr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Perimeter Ctr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Perimeter Ctr E does not have units with air conditioning.
