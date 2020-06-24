70 Perimeter Ctr E

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

This charming 1370sf 3BR/2BA ranch home was built in 2006. It is located in a nice quiet neighborhood in sought-after South Fulton County. It has an attached two car garage, great room with fireplace, open dining room, and a sunny kitchen that opens to a concrete slab patio and large un-fenced backyard. There is a King bed in the master and Queen and Full-size beds in the other 2 bedrooms. A crib and changing table is also available. There is a TV in the great room and one in each bedroom. Washer and dryer are also provided.



Conveniently located to local shopping, Campcreek Market Place, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This property is also close to Six Flags Over Georgia and midtown Atlanta. It is 22 miles from Peachtree City.