5593 Glenrich Drive
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

5593 Glenrich Drive

5593 Glenrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5593 Glenrich Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Super location in the Mill Glen swim/tennis neighborhood of Dunwoody. Walk to top Austin Elementary School. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, finished basement with additional full bath and bedroom. Vaulted sunroom and nice deck overlook a large back yard. Two fireplaces. The basement also has a finished fitness room/office, plus large unfinished storage room or shop. Tenant, space permitting, may join swim/tennis at their expense. Basement square footage not included in amount shown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5593 Glenrich Drive have any available units?
5593 Glenrich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5593 Glenrich Drive have?
Some of 5593 Glenrich Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5593 Glenrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5593 Glenrich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5593 Glenrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5593 Glenrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5593 Glenrich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5593 Glenrich Drive offers parking.
Does 5593 Glenrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5593 Glenrich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5593 Glenrich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5593 Glenrich Drive has a pool.
Does 5593 Glenrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 5593 Glenrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5593 Glenrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5593 Glenrich Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5593 Glenrich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5593 Glenrich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
