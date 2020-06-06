5593 Glenrich Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Super location in the Mill Glen swim/tennis neighborhood of Dunwoody. Walk to top Austin Elementary School. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, finished basement with additional full bath and bedroom. Vaulted sunroom and nice deck overlook a large back yard. Two fireplaces. The basement also has a finished fitness room/office, plus large unfinished storage room or shop. Tenant, space permitting, may join swim/tennis at their expense. Basement square footage not included in amount shown.