5542 Whitewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Rare Opportunity in the brand new Austin Elementary District. Everything about this home is perfect. Home is in a Cul-de-sac. In ground gunite pool that we pay for year round basic maintenance. Brand New Renovations. Updated Chefs Kitchen. Amazing Master Bath with Thermal control Shower, Seamless shower door, New tile, heated towel racks. Master closet is extra large! Bonus Room above Garage with day bed. All new paint. Nest Thermostat, tankless hot water heater. Absolutely Gorgeous! Pool Service Included all year! Unfinished basement with fantastic storage.