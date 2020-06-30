All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

5542 Whitewood Court

5542 Whitewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Whitewood Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rare Opportunity in the brand new Austin Elementary District. Everything about this home is perfect. Home is in a Cul-de-sac. In ground gunite pool that we pay for year round basic maintenance. Brand New Renovations. Updated Chefs Kitchen. Amazing Master Bath with Thermal control Shower, Seamless shower door, New tile, heated towel racks. Master closet is extra large! Bonus Room above Garage with day bed. All new paint. Nest Thermostat, tankless hot water heater. Absolutely Gorgeous! Pool Service Included all year! Unfinished basement with fantastic storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Whitewood Court have any available units?
5542 Whitewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5542 Whitewood Court have?
Some of 5542 Whitewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 Whitewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Whitewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Whitewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 5542 Whitewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5542 Whitewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 5542 Whitewood Court offers parking.
Does 5542 Whitewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5542 Whitewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Whitewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 5542 Whitewood Court has a pool.
Does 5542 Whitewood Court have accessible units?
No, 5542 Whitewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Whitewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5542 Whitewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Whitewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Whitewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

