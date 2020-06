Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available September 1, Amazing Dunwoody Location - Available for move-in September 1. Ready now for showings. Open floor plan, amazing island in kitchen, fenced yard great for a dog or two, and all of that on top of the great location in Dunwoody. Rent includes lawncare. Very large master suite. Large family room with fireplace on terrace level. Hardwoods on main and terrance levels. Oversized patio area perfect for entertaining.



