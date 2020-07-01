5286 Waterford Drive

Amenities

Updated Dunwoody home, ready for you to relax and move right in! Fresh paint throughout, new flooring in the recently renovated basement. Lots of storage in this home and very spacious yard. Kitchen is completely updated and features a large island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and is gorgeous! ALL bathrooms have been updated. Layout is family friendly, and so is the neighborhood! Quiet street in the heart of Dunwoody! Optional amenities available to join. You don't want to miss this one! Move-in availability negotiable.