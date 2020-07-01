All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated April 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

5286 Waterford Drive

5286 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5286 Waterford Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated Dunwoody home, ready for you to relax and move right in! Fresh paint throughout, new flooring in the recently renovated basement. Lots of storage in this home and very spacious yard. Kitchen is completely updated and features a large island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and is gorgeous! ALL bathrooms have been updated. Layout is family friendly, and so is the neighborhood! Quiet street in the heart of Dunwoody! Optional amenities available to join. You don't want to miss this one! Move-in availability negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5286 Waterford Drive have any available units?
5286 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
Is 5286 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5286 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5286 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5286 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5286 Waterford Drive offer parking?
No, 5286 Waterford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5286 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5286 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5286 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 5286 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5286 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5286 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5286 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5286 Waterford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5286 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5286 Waterford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

