5214 Davantry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Beautifully appointed FURNISHED rental in conveniently located, quiet neighborhood. Foyer opens into split level floor plan. Sitting room holds comfy couches bathed in natural light from picture window. Separate dining room seats 8. Fully-stocked kitchen w/island and breakfast nook leads to enormous fenced backyard w/wraparound porch, two sitting areas and gas grill. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms (2 Queen, 1 Full, 1 King), oversized closets & hall bath. Master suite includes full bath w/dual vanities and windows overlooking yard. Downstairs, cozy den w/large TV, fireplace, laundry room and extra bathroom. Ample parking and basketball goal in driveway. Rent includes ALL utilities, cable/wifi, monthly gardener & maid. Available through May 2020. 2 month rent minimum.