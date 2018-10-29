All apartments in Dunwoody
Dunwoody, GA
5214 Davantry Dr
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

5214 Davantry Dr

5214 Davantry Drive · No Longer Available
Dunwoody
Location

5214 Davantry Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautifully appointed FURNISHED rental in conveniently located, quiet neighborhood. Foyer opens into split level floor plan. Sitting room holds comfy couches bathed in natural light from picture window. Separate dining room seats 8. Fully-stocked kitchen w/island and breakfast nook leads to enormous fenced backyard w/wraparound porch, two sitting areas and gas grill. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms (2 Queen, 1 Full, 1 King), oversized closets & hall bath. Master suite includes full bath w/dual vanities and windows overlooking yard. Downstairs, cozy den w/large TV, fireplace, laundry room and extra bathroom. Ample parking and basketball goal in driveway. Rent includes ALL utilities, cable/wifi, monthly gardener & maid. Available through May 2020. 2 month rent minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Davantry Dr have any available units?
5214 Davantry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5214 Davantry Dr have?
Some of 5214 Davantry Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Davantry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Davantry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Davantry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Davantry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5214 Davantry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5214 Davantry Dr offers parking.
Does 5214 Davantry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Davantry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Davantry Dr have a pool?
No, 5214 Davantry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Davantry Dr have accessible units?
No, 5214 Davantry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Davantry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 Davantry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Davantry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 Davantry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

