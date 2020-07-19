All apartments in Dunwoody
Location

5154 Trumbull Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautiful,spacious home on cul-de-sac in fabulous Vanderlyn School District. Full deck overlooks large private level back yard. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Large family room with fireplace. 4 large bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout home. Plenty of storage room in large basement. Full dining room & living room/office. Well kept executive home in one of Atlanta's favorite neighborhoods. Convenient to I-285, 400, I-85 & Perimeter Mall. You'll feel comfortable and right at home. This gracious home is renovated and sparkling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 Trumbull Court have any available units?
5154 Trumbull Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5154 Trumbull Court have?
Some of 5154 Trumbull Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 Trumbull Court currently offering any rent specials?
5154 Trumbull Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 Trumbull Court pet-friendly?
No, 5154 Trumbull Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5154 Trumbull Court offer parking?
Yes, 5154 Trumbull Court offers parking.
Does 5154 Trumbull Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5154 Trumbull Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 Trumbull Court have a pool?
No, 5154 Trumbull Court does not have a pool.
Does 5154 Trumbull Court have accessible units?
No, 5154 Trumbull Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 Trumbull Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5154 Trumbull Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5154 Trumbull Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5154 Trumbull Court does not have units with air conditioning.
