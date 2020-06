4962 Village Terrace Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

WALK TO DUNWOODY VILLAGE! GATED COMMUNITY ONLY 1 MILE FROM PERIMETER MALL; 4 SIDED BRICK WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN & UPPER LEVELS, BEDROOM OR OFFICE WITH FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, FORMAL DINING ROOM, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO TWO STORY FAMILY ROOM PLUS SEPARATE BREAKFAST ROOM; MUD ROOM LAUNDRY ON MAIN LEVEL; MASTER SUITE HAS UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM, TWO OTHER BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH SHARED BATHROOM, FINISHED TERRACE LEVEL W/RECREATION ROOM, LIVING AREA ,BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. GREAT HOUSE IN A GREAT LOCATION!