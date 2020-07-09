All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

4935 N Peachtree Road

4935 North Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Location

4935 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Utilities included*** Location Location Location! A desirable Dunwoody location, Master on main, Walking distance to Schools, Ariel Congregation, Parks, and just minutes away from JCC and Highways/Interstates, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, separate dining & living room, lovely master suite with brick fireplace, private master bath with separate tub/shower and double vanities, Oversized secondary bedrooms, great outside deck for entertaining ! so dont miss out on this beauty .** Please note basement is a separate occupied unit and not part of this lease option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 N Peachtree Road have any available units?
4935 N Peachtree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4935 N Peachtree Road have?
Some of 4935 N Peachtree Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 N Peachtree Road currently offering any rent specials?
4935 N Peachtree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 N Peachtree Road pet-friendly?
No, 4935 N Peachtree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4935 N Peachtree Road offer parking?
Yes, 4935 N Peachtree Road offers parking.
Does 4935 N Peachtree Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4935 N Peachtree Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 N Peachtree Road have a pool?
No, 4935 N Peachtree Road does not have a pool.
Does 4935 N Peachtree Road have accessible units?
No, 4935 N Peachtree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 N Peachtree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 N Peachtree Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4935 N Peachtree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4935 N Peachtree Road does not have units with air conditioning.

