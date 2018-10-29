All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4662 Equestrian Way

4662 Equestrian Way · No Longer Available
Location

4662 Equestrian Way, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Four Bedroom Home in Dunwoody! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on large fenced lot in beautiful community near Buford Highway, I85 and I285. This large floorplan features beautiful hardwood and marble tile flooring, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, large living room/den combination private fenced backyard with deck, enormous master suite with sunken office/sitting room and cathedral soaking tub. The two car garage has a large storage area/workroom in the back. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Please copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/e15cfc4066

(RLNE5729753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 Equestrian Way have any available units?
4662 Equestrian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4662 Equestrian Way have?
Some of 4662 Equestrian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 Equestrian Way currently offering any rent specials?
4662 Equestrian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 Equestrian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4662 Equestrian Way is pet friendly.
Does 4662 Equestrian Way offer parking?
Yes, 4662 Equestrian Way offers parking.
Does 4662 Equestrian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4662 Equestrian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 Equestrian Way have a pool?
No, 4662 Equestrian Way does not have a pool.
Does 4662 Equestrian Way have accessible units?
No, 4662 Equestrian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 Equestrian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 Equestrian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4662 Equestrian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4662 Equestrian Way does not have units with air conditioning.

