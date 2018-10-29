4662 Equestrian Way

Amenities

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Home in Dunwoody! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on large fenced lot in beautiful community near Buford Highway, I85 and I285. This large floorplan features beautiful hardwood and marble tile flooring, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, large living room/den combination private fenced backyard with deck, enormous master suite with sunken office/sitting room and cathedral soaking tub. The two car garage has a large storage area/workroom in the back. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Please copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/e15cfc4066



(RLNE5729753)