4191 Wisconsin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous new townhome for lease in fantastic location close to local shops, amazing Dunwoody schools, and with easy access to 285, 85, Perimeter, and more. Main floor includes kitchen with SS appliances, large kitchen island, gas range, and quartz counters, open concept living room with gas fireplace, dining room with double doors to Juliette balcony, and 1/2 bath. Oversized master suite includes double vanity, separate soaking tub, and large walk-in shower. Large secondary bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. 2-car garage and storage galore. Available now!