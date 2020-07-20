2925 Ridgelock Court

Amenities

This spacious split level home is in popular, optional swim and tennis community, Lockridge Forest! Home is newly renovated with new windows and fresh interior paint throughout! All of the bathrooms are renovated. New floors downstairs. The kitchen allows for an eat-in area, lots of cabinet space, and new quartz counter-tops. Wi-Fi controlled Nest thermostat upstairs. Very conveniently located to 141, 285, and 85. Wonderful quiet neighborhood with lots of events and gatherings. Great Dunwoody Schools!