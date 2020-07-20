All apartments in Dunwoody
2925 Ridgelock Court
2925 Ridgelock Court

2925 Ridgelock Court · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Ridgelock Court, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
This spacious split level home is in popular, optional swim and tennis community, Lockridge Forest! Home is newly renovated with new windows and fresh interior paint throughout! All of the bathrooms are renovated. New floors downstairs. The kitchen allows for an eat-in area, lots of cabinet space, and new quartz counter-tops. Wi-Fi controlled Nest thermostat upstairs. Very conveniently located to 141, 285, and 85. Wonderful quiet neighborhood with lots of events and gatherings. Great Dunwoody Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

