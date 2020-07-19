All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated March 19 2019

2479 Brafferton Way

2479 Brafferton Way · No Longer Available
Location

2479 Brafferton Way, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a cul de sac this wonderful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home features an open floor plan w/ two story foyer & hardwood floors throughout. The great room features a vaulted ceiling. Dining room, study, open kitchen with large Butler's Pantry! Large deck areas overlook the backyd. The finished basement offers several rooms including a large bathroom, bedroom, workshop and storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Brafferton Way have any available units?
2479 Brafferton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
Is 2479 Brafferton Way currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Brafferton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Brafferton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2479 Brafferton Way is pet friendly.
Does 2479 Brafferton Way offer parking?
No, 2479 Brafferton Way does not offer parking.
Does 2479 Brafferton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2479 Brafferton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Brafferton Way have a pool?
No, 2479 Brafferton Way does not have a pool.
Does 2479 Brafferton Way have accessible units?
No, 2479 Brafferton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Brafferton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2479 Brafferton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2479 Brafferton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2479 Brafferton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
