Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
2116 Strasburg Court
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

2116 Strasburg Court

2116 Strasburg Court · No Longer Available
Dunwoody
Cheap Places
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

2116 Strasburg Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
Amazing oversized master spoils you with color water whirlpool spa plus dual raining shower and sky lights.The Entire house is energy efficiency/windows. Washer/dryer Do Not Stay As part of the rental. Perfect for entertaining. Only a few blocks to Brooks Run Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Strasburg Court have any available units?
2116 Strasburg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2116 Strasburg Court have?
Some of 2116 Strasburg Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Strasburg Court currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Strasburg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Strasburg Court pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Strasburg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 2116 Strasburg Court offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Strasburg Court offers parking.
Does 2116 Strasburg Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Strasburg Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Strasburg Court have a pool?
Yes, 2116 Strasburg Court has a pool.
Does 2116 Strasburg Court have accessible units?
No, 2116 Strasburg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Strasburg Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Strasburg Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Strasburg Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Strasburg Court does not have units with air conditioning.
