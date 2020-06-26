Amazing oversized master spoils you with color water whirlpool spa plus dual raining shower and sky lights.The Entire house is energy efficiency/windows. Washer/dryer Do Not Stay As part of the rental. Perfect for entertaining. Only a few blocks to Brooks Run Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 Strasburg Court have any available units?
2116 Strasburg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2116 Strasburg Court have?
Some of 2116 Strasburg Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Strasburg Court currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Strasburg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.