1983 Wellesley Trace

1983 Wellesley Trace · No Longer Available
Location

1983 Wellesley Trace, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wellesley Place - Gorgeous! Beautiful Hardwood Floors through out. Open flowing flooring plan is great for entertaining. Fantastic kitchen with breakfast area, beautiful stained cabinets, dark solid surface counter tops and free standing island. There is also a Bulter's pantry and an office area with a large pantry and closet, so there is plenty of storage. The large dining room features double french doors leading to a beautiful private back yard. Awesome two story family room with gas log fireplace and huge palladium windows. The upper level offers tons of space as well. There is an open loft that will make a great office area. Huge master bedroom with sitting area. Master bath has double vanities and a very large shower. Great walk in closet.
The secondary bedrooms are very large and they share a jack and jill bath with double vanities. All of this located just minutes from shopping and the interstate.

No Section 8, No inside smoking, Small pets on case basis.

Fantastic Schools:
Vanderlyn Elementary
Peachtree Middle
Dunwoody High

(RLNE4782119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

