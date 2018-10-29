All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1942 Stonehouse Ct

1942 Stonehouse Court · No Longer Available
Location

1942 Stonehouse Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4Bed/2.5 Bath with Basement in Dunwoody - 4Bed/2.5 Bath with Basement in Dunwoody

Great Dunwoody home in the Dunwoody High School District

1) Two Car Garage
2) Newly renovated Kitchen with new fridge, floor and countertops.
3) Fireplace in living room
4) Unfinished basement
5) Washer/Dryer included
6) Gas range
7) Nice open back deck
8) Pets allowed at $350 per pet.
9) New Paint on the exterior
10 Security Deposit - $2400.00

Application Fee- $50 Per applicant.

Schools -
Elementary - Vanderlyn
Middle - Peachtree
High - Dunwoody

Qualifications -
1) Clean rental history - no evictions in the past 5 years.
2) Household income over $7200
3) Credit Score above 600 Otherwise the Security Deposit - $4800.

Please call/text - 678-756-7855 for more info.
www.empirerealtygroupinc.com

(RLNE4645432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Stonehouse Ct have any available units?
1942 Stonehouse Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1942 Stonehouse Ct have?
Some of 1942 Stonehouse Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Stonehouse Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Stonehouse Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Stonehouse Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Stonehouse Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Stonehouse Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1942 Stonehouse Ct offers parking.
Does 1942 Stonehouse Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 Stonehouse Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Stonehouse Ct have a pool?
No, 1942 Stonehouse Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Stonehouse Ct have accessible units?
No, 1942 Stonehouse Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Stonehouse Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 Stonehouse Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 Stonehouse Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 Stonehouse Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

