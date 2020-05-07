1863 Mount Vernon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

April 2020- New Windows Installed Throughout! Spacious approx 2,596 sqft 5 bedroom 3 full bathroom house in coveted Vanderlyn school district! Minutes away from Buckhead, Perimeter Mall and Brook Run Park! Access to I-285, GA-400 and I-85. ½ Acre lot w/huge fenced in back yard and large deck! Hardwoods in the formal dining room and living room and open floor plan. Newly remodeled kitchen and full bathroom on main level! Newer 50 gal water heater. Newer ZONED furnace/AC. Newer paint/carpet. Dogs Ok w/breed restrictions. No cats. Owner/Agent is a licensed GA agent #356059