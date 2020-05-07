All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

1863 Mount Vernon Road

1863 Mount Vernon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1863 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
April 2020- New Windows Installed Throughout! Spacious approx 2,596 sqft 5 bedroom 3 full bathroom house in coveted Vanderlyn school district! Minutes away from Buckhead, Perimeter Mall and Brook Run Park! Access to I-285, GA-400 and I-85. ½ Acre lot w/huge fenced in back yard and large deck! Hardwoods in the formal dining room and living room and open floor plan. Newly remodeled kitchen and full bathroom on main level! Newer 50 gal water heater. Newer ZONED furnace/AC. Newer paint/carpet. Dogs Ok w/breed restrictions. No cats. Owner/Agent is a licensed GA agent #356059

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Mount Vernon Road have any available units?
1863 Mount Vernon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1863 Mount Vernon Road have?
Some of 1863 Mount Vernon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Mount Vernon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Mount Vernon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Mount Vernon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 Mount Vernon Road is pet friendly.
Does 1863 Mount Vernon Road offer parking?
No, 1863 Mount Vernon Road does not offer parking.
Does 1863 Mount Vernon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 Mount Vernon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Mount Vernon Road have a pool?
No, 1863 Mount Vernon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1863 Mount Vernon Road have accessible units?
No, 1863 Mount Vernon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Mount Vernon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1863 Mount Vernon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1863 Mount Vernon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1863 Mount Vernon Road has units with air conditioning.

