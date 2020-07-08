All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 1806 Cromwell Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
1806 Cromwell Walk
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:01 PM

1806 Cromwell Walk

1806 Cromwell Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1806 Cromwell Walk, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 4BR/3.5 BA home with rocking chair front porch! First floor boasts fabulous kitchen overlooking bright breakfast/dining room. Fenced porch perfect for grilling. Owner suite/spa bath and 2 additional BR on second level. Huge media room with 4th bedroom on 3rd floor.

Features include:

-Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances to include a double oven!
- Dining room off kitchen
- Great room with built in gas fireplace
- Fenced in patio for grilling and entertaining.
-Large Master suite on 2nd floor with barn door entering large master bathroom containing designer tub and separate shower, and double vanity and walk in closets
- 2 additional bedrooms on end floor.
- Media room on 3rd floor to die for! Could be a man-cave or movie theater room
- 4th bedroom on 3rd floor with the most amazing concealed entry!
- 2 car garage
- Neighborhood amenities to include, playground, and park!
- Laundry room off kitchen

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets. *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Cromwell Walk have any available units?
1806 Cromwell Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1806 Cromwell Walk have?
Some of 1806 Cromwell Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Cromwell Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Cromwell Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Cromwell Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Cromwell Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Cromwell Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Cromwell Walk offers parking.
Does 1806 Cromwell Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Cromwell Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Cromwell Walk have a pool?
No, 1806 Cromwell Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Cromwell Walk have accessible units?
No, 1806 Cromwell Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Cromwell Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Cromwell Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Cromwell Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1806 Cromwell Walk has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College