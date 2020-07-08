1806 Cromwell Walk

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautiful 4BR/3.5 BA home with rocking chair front porch! First floor boasts fabulous kitchen overlooking bright breakfast/dining room. Fenced porch perfect for grilling. Owner suite/spa bath and 2 additional BR on second level. Huge media room with 4th bedroom on 3rd floor.



Features include:



-Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances to include a double oven!

- Dining room off kitchen

- Great room with built in gas fireplace

- Fenced in patio for grilling and entertaining.

-Large Master suite on 2nd floor with barn door entering large master bathroom containing designer tub and separate shower, and double vanity and walk in closets

- 2 additional bedrooms on end floor.

- Media room on 3rd floor to die for! Could be a man-cave or movie theater room

- 4th bedroom on 3rd floor with the most amazing concealed entry!

- 2 car garage

- Neighborhood amenities to include, playground, and park!

- Laundry room off kitchen



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets. *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com