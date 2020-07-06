All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

1723 Brandywine Court

1723 Brandywine Court · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Brandywine Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
IMMACULATE & AVAIL NOW-not the usual tired rental!TOP Dunwoody SCHOOLS-walk to sought after VANDERLYN ELEM or DUNWOODY HIGH. All neutral colors. Open 2 story foyer, formal DR and LR with f/p, french doors lead to an bright eat in kit with ss/granite open to vaulted great rm w/stone fireplace & french doors to massive deck. Enormous master suite w/ his & hers w/in closets & spa bath, sep vanities.All beds are large w big closets,u/stairs laundry. Newer zoned high effic HVAC, plant'n shutters.Loads of storage.LL prefers 6 or 18mth lease term.Good Cr only & NONSMOK only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Brandywine Court have any available units?
1723 Brandywine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1723 Brandywine Court have?
Some of 1723 Brandywine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Brandywine Court currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Brandywine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Brandywine Court pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Brandywine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1723 Brandywine Court offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Brandywine Court offers parking.
Does 1723 Brandywine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Brandywine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Brandywine Court have a pool?
No, 1723 Brandywine Court does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Brandywine Court have accessible units?
No, 1723 Brandywine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Brandywine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Brandywine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Brandywine Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1723 Brandywine Court has units with air conditioning.

