1723 Brandywine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

IMMACULATE & AVAIL NOW-not the usual tired rental!TOP Dunwoody SCHOOLS-walk to sought after VANDERLYN ELEM or DUNWOODY HIGH. All neutral colors. Open 2 story foyer, formal DR and LR with f/p, french doors lead to an bright eat in kit with ss/granite open to vaulted great rm w/stone fireplace & french doors to massive deck. Enormous master suite w/ his & hers w/in closets & spa bath, sep vanities.All beds are large w big closets,u/stairs laundry. Newer zoned high effic HVAC, plant'n shutters.Loads of storage.LL prefers 6 or 18mth lease term.Good Cr only & NONSMOK only