All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 1602 Wellshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
1602 Wellshire Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:00 AM

1602 Wellshire Lane

1602 Wellshire Lane · (770) 630-9371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1602 Wellshire Lane, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Great two story Dunwoody traditional in Vanderlyn Elementary school district. Large living room, plus formal dining room and den with fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, plus breakfast area with French doors out to inviting screened porch. Deck and fenced backyard too. Plenty of room for storage, rec area or exercise area in the unfinished daylight basement. Newer systems and brand new roof. Super convenient to Dunwoody Village shops, restaurants, and the Dunwoody Nature Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Wellshire Lane have any available units?
1602 Wellshire Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1602 Wellshire Lane have?
Some of 1602 Wellshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Wellshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Wellshire Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Wellshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Wellshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1602 Wellshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Wellshire Lane does offer parking.
Does 1602 Wellshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Wellshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Wellshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1602 Wellshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Wellshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1602 Wellshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Wellshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Wellshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Wellshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Wellshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1602 Wellshire Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity