1498 Springside Pt

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Executive Rental! Just down from the Village! Custom built brick home on a culdesac lot. Formal Living room & Dining room! Full Finished Daylight Basement w/ Full Bath & Steam Shower. Huge Vaulted Great Room. Large Owners Suite. Nice secondary rooms. Total privacy on a 0.83 acre. Room for 2 additional cars to be parked on rear driveway. Home is in super shape & condition. Required Good Credit 650+, 3 times monthly rent as income, Great Residential history. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! NO EXCEPTIONS! First and Last month's rent and Security Deposit required. $175 rekey fee ALARM IS ON!