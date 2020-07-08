All apartments in Dunwoody
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
114 Ashford Cir
Last updated August 5 2019 at 4:34 PM

114 Ashford Cir

114 Ashford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

114 Ashford Circle, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f89959060 ---- Showing Instructions: Schedule at https://showmojo.com/l/0f89959060 Hard to find 3 BDRM, bottom floor condo in the Heart of Dunwoody! Gated, secure building access, saltwater pool & fitness center! Spacious open floor plan w/tons of upgrades; hardwood flrs & crown molding throughout, tile in the kitchen & baths, corian c\'tops, double vanities in both baths, marble fireplace w/gas logs, larger balcony w/extra storage & private views! Spacious bdrms,each w/walk-in closets!Meticulously maintained! Awesome location-walk to restaurants, shopping & more!Minutes to I-285 & GA 400! Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: Move-in July 15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: $500 ADMIN FEE: $150 SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1 MONTH\'S RENT SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Use Showmojo For Showings APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) - Click \'Apply Now\' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: - $150 Lease Admin -$500 Holding Fee due 24 hours from approval to be applied to Rent. This will take the home off the market. -Security Deposit is 1-2 Month\'s rent based on credit. Due at move in. -2nd Month will be prorated if move in after 1st of the month. - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease HOA Instructions - HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None - HOA FEE: None - PROPERTY MANAGER: PMI Atlanta Metro - LEASING AGENT: Courtenay Burke - 678.619.1006 -All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.- Disposal Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Ashford Cir have any available units?
114 Ashford Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 114 Ashford Cir have?
Some of 114 Ashford Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Ashford Cir currently offering any rent specials?
114 Ashford Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Ashford Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Ashford Cir is pet friendly.
Does 114 Ashford Cir offer parking?
No, 114 Ashford Cir does not offer parking.
Does 114 Ashford Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Ashford Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Ashford Cir have a pool?
Yes, 114 Ashford Cir has a pool.
Does 114 Ashford Cir have accessible units?
No, 114 Ashford Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Ashford Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Ashford Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Ashford Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Ashford Cir has units with air conditioning.

