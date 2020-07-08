114 Ashford Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f89959060 ---- Showing Instructions: Schedule at https://showmojo.com/l/0f89959060 Hard to find 3 BDRM, bottom floor condo in the Heart of Dunwoody! Gated, secure building access, saltwater pool & fitness center! Spacious open floor plan w/tons of upgrades; hardwood flrs & crown molding throughout, tile in the kitchen & baths, corian c\'tops, double vanities in both baths, marble fireplace w/gas logs, larger balcony w/extra storage & private views! Spacious bdrms,each w/walk-in closets!Meticulously maintained! Awesome location-walk to restaurants, shopping & more!Minutes to I-285 & GA 400! Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: Move-in July 15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: $500 ADMIN FEE: $150 SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1 MONTH\'S RENT SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Use Showmojo For Showings APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) - Click \'Apply Now\' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: - $150 Lease Admin -$500 Holding Fee due 24 hours from approval to be applied to Rent. This will take the home off the market. -Security Deposit is 1-2 Month\'s rent based on credit. Due at move in. -2nd Month will be prorated if move in after 1st of the month. - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease HOA Instructions - HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None - HOA FEE: None - PROPERTY MANAGER: PMI Atlanta Metro - LEASING AGENT: Courtenay Burke - 678.619.1006 -All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.- Disposal Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit