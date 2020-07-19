All apartments in Dunwoody
1067 Manoah Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1067 Manoah Ct

1067 Manoah Court · No Longer Available
Location

1067 Manoah Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful custom designed home in Ridgeview Falls featuring exceptional architectural details & located in a cul-de-sac. Double front porches invite you into a home offering all the features important in today's market. Stunning first level features a chef style kitchen, w/Sub Zero appliances, hearth rm w/fireplace, Family Room w/fireplace, deepc molding, hardwood floors, and an inviting covered rear porch. The master bdrm has a fireplace, double entrance shower, separate watering closets on opposite sides of the bathrm. Home also has a full finished terrace level and loads of upgrades. Automatic switch natural gas generator(25KW) and indoor/outdoor security cameras. Mins from Perimeter Mall, Austin Elementary & Marist School, State Farm, MBUSA, 285/400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Manoah Ct have any available units?
1067 Manoah Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1067 Manoah Ct have?
Some of 1067 Manoah Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Manoah Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Manoah Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Manoah Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Manoah Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1067 Manoah Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Manoah Ct offers parking.
Does 1067 Manoah Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 Manoah Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Manoah Ct have a pool?
No, 1067 Manoah Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1067 Manoah Ct have accessible units?
No, 1067 Manoah Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Manoah Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 Manoah Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 Manoah Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1067 Manoah Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
