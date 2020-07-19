1067 Manoah Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful custom designed home in Ridgeview Falls featuring exceptional architectural details & located in a cul-de-sac. Double front porches invite you into a home offering all the features important in today's market. Stunning first level features a chef style kitchen, w/Sub Zero appliances, hearth rm w/fireplace, Family Room w/fireplace, deepc molding, hardwood floors, and an inviting covered rear porch. The master bdrm has a fireplace, double entrance shower, separate watering closets on opposite sides of the bathrm. Home also has a full finished terrace level and loads of upgrades. Automatic switch natural gas generator(25KW) and indoor/outdoor security cameras. Mins from Perimeter Mall, Austin Elementary & Marist School, State Farm, MBUSA, 285/400.