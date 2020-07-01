4097 Suzanne Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

NEW Listing - Lovely, Brick Ranch near Historic Duluth! - This spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, brick ranch has been beautifully updated. It features lots of natural light, new floors, paint and blinds. The kitchen has large windows overlooking a large, private backyard, lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances, new sink, faucet, granite, countertops and backsplash. Separate laundry room with a door leading to a nice wood deck. Master suite has its own bath featuring separate vanities, toilet, walk-in shower with glass enclosure and a closet. Secondary bedroom has its own half bath - perfect for guests. No pets allowed. Septic system maintained. Quiet, secluded street 1 mile from Peachtree Industrial Blvd and within walking distance from historic downtown Duluth. Must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680197)