4097 Suzanne Lane

4097 Suzanne Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4097 Suzanne Lane Northwest, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
NEW Listing - Lovely, Brick Ranch near Historic Duluth! - This spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, brick ranch has been beautifully updated. It features lots of natural light, new floors, paint and blinds. The kitchen has large windows overlooking a large, private backyard, lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances, new sink, faucet, granite, countertops and backsplash. Separate laundry room with a door leading to a nice wood deck. Master suite has its own bath featuring separate vanities, toilet, walk-in shower with glass enclosure and a closet. Secondary bedroom has its own half bath - perfect for guests. No pets allowed. Septic system maintained. Quiet, secluded street 1 mile from Peachtree Industrial Blvd and within walking distance from historic downtown Duluth. Must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4097 Suzanne Lane have any available units?
4097 Suzanne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4097 Suzanne Lane have?
Some of 4097 Suzanne Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4097 Suzanne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4097 Suzanne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4097 Suzanne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4097 Suzanne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 4097 Suzanne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4097 Suzanne Lane offers parking.
Does 4097 Suzanne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4097 Suzanne Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4097 Suzanne Lane have a pool?
No, 4097 Suzanne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4097 Suzanne Lane have accessible units?
No, 4097 Suzanne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4097 Suzanne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4097 Suzanne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

