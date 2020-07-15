4045 Spring Cove Dr

Amenities

Located in a very nice and safe neighborhood. Looking for a roommate from September 1st. Its a furnished 1 bedroom apartment style unit in the basement level of a 3 bedroom town home. The unit has a bedroom, bathroom, small living room, kitchenette with a small dining area, and a back porch. The bedroom has a full sized bed, armoire/closet. The living room has two couches and a 32 inch smart tv. Bar style kitchenette equipped with lots of storage space, sink, microwave, (NO STOVE), a large fridge and 4 bar stools. The dining area has a small dining table with 2 chairs. The only things shared in the house are the laundry room upstairs and the main entrance. Ideally looking for a single person (NO COUPLES) who has a full time job, clean, responsible, low key, no drama, and no partying. You'll be sharing the house with me the owner, and my mom who lives upstairs. A background screening will be conducted for the ideal candidate .Rent is $950 including wifi and all utilities.

No Pets Allowed



