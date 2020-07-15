All apartments in Duluth
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

4045 Spring Cove Dr

4045 Spring Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4045 Spring Cove Drive, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Furnished 1 bedroom apartment style unit - Property Id: 145201

Located in a very nice and safe neighborhood. Looking for a roommate from September 1st. Its a furnished 1 bedroom apartment style unit in the basement level of a 3 bedroom town home. The unit has a bedroom, bathroom, small living room, kitchenette with a small dining area, and a back porch. The bedroom has a full sized bed, armoire/closet. The living room has two couches and a 32 inch smart tv. Bar style kitchenette equipped with lots of storage space, sink, microwave, (NO STOVE), a large fridge and 4 bar stools. The dining area has a small dining table with 2 chairs. The only things shared in the house are the laundry room upstairs and the main entrance. Ideally looking for a single person (NO COUPLES) who has a full time job, clean, responsible, low key, no drama, and no partying. You'll be sharing the house with me the owner, and my mom who lives upstairs. A background screening will be conducted for the ideal candidate .Rent is $950 including wifi and all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145201p
Property Id 145201

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5079248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Spring Cove Dr have any available units?
4045 Spring Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 Spring Cove Dr have?
Some of 4045 Spring Cove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 Spring Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Spring Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Spring Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4045 Spring Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 4045 Spring Cove Dr offer parking?
No, 4045 Spring Cove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4045 Spring Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4045 Spring Cove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Spring Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 4045 Spring Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4045 Spring Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 4045 Spring Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Spring Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 Spring Cove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
