4022 Ridge Grove Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest suite hot tub

FABULOUS, former Model home in exclusive gated community in Suwanee. Two front porches overlook the neighborhood park. Double front doors lead you into a large foyer area with a coffered dining room and guest suite on main floor. Hardwoods throughout Main level! Chef's kitchen w/island & b'fast bar opens to b'fast area & built-in shelving plus gracious family room with a stone fireplace. Grand master suite with spa-like bath and huge walk-in closet has its own large private deck. The award-winning schools & tranquil setting make this the perfect retreat.