4022 Ridge Grove Way

Amenities
FABULOUS, former Model home in exclusive gated community in Suwanee. Two front porches overlook the neighborhood park. Double front doors lead you into a large foyer area with a coffered dining room and guest suite on main floor. Hardwoods throughout Main level! Chef's kitchen w/island & b'fast bar opens to b'fast area & built-in shelving plus gracious family room with a stone fireplace. Grand master suite with spa-like bath and huge walk-in closet has its own large private deck. The award-winning schools & tranquil setting make this the perfect retreat.