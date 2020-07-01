All apartments in Duluth
4022 Ridge Grove Way
Last updated January 6 2020

4022 Ridge Grove Way

4022 Ridge Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Ridge Grove Way, Duluth, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
hot tub
FABULOUS, former Model home in exclusive gated community in Suwanee. Two front porches overlook the neighborhood park. Double front doors lead you into a large foyer area with a coffered dining room and guest suite on main floor. Hardwoods throughout Main level! Chef's kitchen w/island & b'fast bar opens to b'fast area & built-in shelving plus gracious family room with a stone fireplace. Grand master suite with spa-like bath and huge walk-in closet has its own large private deck. The award-winning schools & tranquil setting make this the perfect retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Ridge Grove Way have any available units?
4022 Ridge Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Ridge Grove Way have?
Some of 4022 Ridge Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Ridge Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Ridge Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Ridge Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 4022 Ridge Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 4022 Ridge Grove Way offer parking?
Yes, 4022 Ridge Grove Way offers parking.
Does 4022 Ridge Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 Ridge Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Ridge Grove Way have a pool?
No, 4022 Ridge Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 4022 Ridge Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 4022 Ridge Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Ridge Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 Ridge Grove Way has units with dishwashers.

