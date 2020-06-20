All apartments in Duluth
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:43 AM

3946 Whitney Park Drive

3946 Whitney Park Drive Northwest · (770) 982-7575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3946 Whitney Park Drive Northwest, Duluth, GA 30096
Berkeley Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,780

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASE PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE $569,000 PURCHASE PRICE WITH $15,000 DOWN PAYMENT SELLER WILL CREDIT $500.00 MONTHLY TOWARDS DOWN PAYMENT Gorgeous home located in a private corner lot with a beautiful private backyard. Perfect for outdoor entertaining!! Expensive deck, terraces, gazebo, outdoor lighting all included! Home includes 2 large bedrooms upstairs media loft which overlooks vaulted great room with stone fireplace. Bedroom also included on main level! All stainless steal appliances included, along with built in white cabinets and granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have any available units?
3946 Whitney Park Drive has a unit available for $3,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have?
Some of 3946 Whitney Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 Whitney Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Whitney Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Whitney Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3946 Whitney Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3946 Whitney Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 Whitney Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3946 Whitney Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3946 Whitney Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 Whitney Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
