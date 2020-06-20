3946 Whitney Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LEASE PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE $569,000 PURCHASE PRICE WITH $15,000 DOWN PAYMENT SELLER WILL CREDIT $500.00 MONTHLY TOWARDS DOWN PAYMENT Gorgeous home located in a private corner lot with a beautiful private backyard. Perfect for outdoor entertaining!! Expensive deck, terraces, gazebo, outdoor lighting all included! Home includes 2 large bedrooms upstairs media loft which overlooks vaulted great room with stone fireplace. Bedroom also included on main level! All stainless steal appliances included, along with built in white cabinets and granite countertops.