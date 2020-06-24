3946 Whitney Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Breathtaking home fully landscaped, gorgeous private outdoor entertainers paradise, terrace level owners retreat boasts a stone fireplace & French doors leading into the serene backyard which has pathways to the outdoor gazebo, there are 2 large upstairs bedrooms, media loft, main level guest bedroom w/ full bath, custom kitchen w/ granite counters, white cabinets, tile backsplash, SS appliances, wine cooler, skylights, large dining room w/ stone FP, detached 3 car garage. Wi-fi enabled garage doors and nest thermostats in all 3 hvac units. Schedule a showing today.