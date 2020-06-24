All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3946 Whitney Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3946 Whitney Park Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

3946 Whitney Park Drive

3946 Whitney Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3946 Whitney Park Dr, Duluth, GA 30096
Berkeley Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Breathtaking home fully landscaped, gorgeous private outdoor entertainers paradise, terrace level owners retreat boasts a stone fireplace & French doors leading into the serene backyard which has pathways to the outdoor gazebo, there are 2 large upstairs bedrooms, media loft, main level guest bedroom w/ full bath, custom kitchen w/ granite counters, white cabinets, tile backsplash, SS appliances, wine cooler, skylights, large dining room w/ stone FP, detached 3 car garage. Wi-fi enabled garage doors and nest thermostats in all 3 hvac units. Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have any available units?
3946 Whitney Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have?
Some of 3946 Whitney Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 Whitney Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Whitney Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Whitney Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3946 Whitney Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3946 Whitney Park Drive offers parking.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 Whitney Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3946 Whitney Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3946 Whitney Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Whitney Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 Whitney Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College