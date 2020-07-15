3933 Loring Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Hardwood floors in most of the home. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop Vaulted living room with fireplace and built in. Dining area with bay window overlooking the yard. Master suite has hardwoods and remodeled bath 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. Lower level is finished with laundry room with powder room, large family room and 4th bedroom/office Walk out to the large private fenced backyard Walk to downtown Duluth Job and rent history will be verified. Good community standing Tenant can supply their own credit report with photo ID