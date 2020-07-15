All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3877 Toccoa Falls Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3877 Toccoa Falls Drive

3877 Toccoa Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3877 Toccoa Falls Drive, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Be impressed as you enter the large open foyer of this stunning 2 story home that features a spacious formal living room with bay window & accent columns leading to the formal dining room; next you'll be wowed by the large bright kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, chef's island, breakfast bar, pantry, planning desk & breakfast room that opens into a wonderful family room with fireplace with custom mantel & gas logs; the master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, GARDEN TUB
SWIM & TENNIS INCLUDED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive have any available units?
3877 Toccoa Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive have?
Some of 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Toccoa Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3877 Toccoa Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College