3877 Toccoa Falls Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Be impressed as you enter the large open foyer of this stunning 2 story home that features a spacious formal living room with bay window & accent columns leading to the formal dining room; next you'll be wowed by the large bright kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, chef's island, breakfast bar, pantry, planning desk & breakfast room that opens into a wonderful family room with fireplace with custom mantel & gas logs; the master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, GARDEN TUB

SWIM & TENNIS INCLUDED!!