3877 Toccoa Falls Drive

Amenities
Be impressed as you enter the large open foyer of this stunning 2 story home that features a spacious formal living room with bay window & accent columns leading to the formal dining room; next you'll be wowed by the large bright kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, chef's island, breakfast bar, pantry, planning desk & breakfast room that opens into a wonderful family room with fireplace with custom mantel & gas logs; the master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, GARDEN TUB
SWIM & TENNIS INCLUDED!!