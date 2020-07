Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location Location Location! Great ranch home in the heart of Duluth, walking distance to Downtown Duluth, High School, shopping, restaurants & a short drive to I85. Features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, new carpet, new kitchen appliances, new toilets & huge fenced-in private level lot. No Pets, No Smoking, No Criminal History & No Past Evictions. Credit Score at least 600. Vouchers not accepted. Vacant and available immediately.