Duluth, GA
3725 Mcclure Woods Dr
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:44 PM

3725 Mcclure Woods Dr

3725 Mcclure Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Mcclure Woods Drive, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Have you seen downtown Duluth??? LATELY?? Ok, it's nothing short of AWESOME. Willbrooke Neighborhood has a NEW Sidewalk Access to cut through to downtown Duluth. Walk to Movies on the Green, Food Trucks, City Center Fountain, Concerts in the Ampitheater, free festivals, restaurants, and FUN! Also, Willbrooke has an active Swim and Tennis, and great playground. Move in this weekend and be ready for Smores n Snores, and next weekend the Rocky Horror Picture Show! Howl on the Green is at the end of the month. Awesome home, with guest suite on the main, and HUGE master up. Quiet, private backyard. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr have any available units?
3725 Mcclure Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr have?
Some of 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Mcclure Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr has a pool.
Does 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Mcclure Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.
