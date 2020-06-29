3725 Mcclure Woods Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest suite media room tennis court

Have you seen downtown Duluth??? LATELY?? Ok, it's nothing short of AWESOME. Willbrooke Neighborhood has a NEW Sidewalk Access to cut through to downtown Duluth. Walk to Movies on the Green, Food Trucks, City Center Fountain, Concerts in the Ampitheater, free festivals, restaurants, and FUN! Also, Willbrooke has an active Swim and Tennis, and great playground. Move in this weekend and be ready for Smores n Snores, and next weekend the Rocky Horror Picture Show! Howl on the Green is at the end of the month. Awesome home, with guest suite on the main, and HUGE master up. Quiet, private backyard. Come see it today!