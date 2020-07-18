3622 South Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking extra storage

DISCOUNT RENT AVAILABLE: The prevailing rental rate in this neighborhood for similar 2 bedroom homes is $1,050, and the stated rent for this home will be $950. If you will help us in two areas. First, we ask that we receive your rent no later than noon on the first day of each month. Second, we ask that you be responsible for the first $50 of repairs that might need to be performed to the house AFTER the second month that you move in for any one month. The management will be responsible for all repairs over $50, and our experience has shown that very few repairs are necessary over the life of the lease if the home is well cared for. This property is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is over 950 square feet inside. It has a basement underneath the building that you can use for extra storage. It has a beautiful forest and gorgeous landscaping surrounding the property. It is a very quite and private community with a great school district located in downtown Duluth. This property is a must see for all renters!!