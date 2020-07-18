All apartments in Duluth
3622 South Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

3622 South Street

3622 South St · (678) 646-7600
Location

3622 South St, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
DISCOUNT RENT AVAILABLE: The prevailing rental rate in this neighborhood for similar 2 bedroom homes is $1,050, and the stated rent for this home will be $950. If you will help us in two areas. First, we ask that we receive your rent no later than noon on the first day of each month. Second, we ask that you be responsible for the first $50 of repairs that might need to be performed to the house AFTER the second month that you move in for any one month. The management will be responsible for all repairs over $50, and our experience has shown that very few repairs are necessary over the life of the lease if the home is well cared for. This property is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is over 950 square feet inside. It has a basement underneath the building that you can use for extra storage. It has a beautiful forest and gorgeous landscaping surrounding the property. It is a very quite and private community with a great school district located in downtown Duluth. This property is a must see for all renters!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 South Street have any available units?
3622 South Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 3622 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
3622 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 3622 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3622 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 3622 South Street offers parking.
Does 3622 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 South Street have a pool?
No, 3622 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 3622 South Street have accessible units?
No, 3622 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3622 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
