3218 Hall Cir

Amenities
3218 Hall Circle, Duluth, GA 30096
**NO PETS**
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS
3Bd/3BA Hidden Gem! Award winning Duluth Community - restaurants, shops, entertainment & festival center just over the secluded tree line of this huge 2.5 acre lot! Best of both worlds - large charming country home blocks from the vibrant city with highly rated Gwinnett schools!
Over 2,100 sq. ft of 1946 ranch with modern amenities. Front porch entrance to a stunning living and dining area with hardwoods and fireplace. Vintage updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, new refrigerator, dishwasher and work island. Just off the kitchen is a closed-in back porch that makes for a cozy den with an impressive decorative fireplace. The Master Bedroom is oversized and features hardwood floors, private bath and has access to a deck for star gazing, morning coffee and meditation. On the opposite end there are two additional bedrooms with new carpet and lots of sunlight plus two full baths.
Includes washer/dryer, 2 car carport and private driveway. Private wooded lot with landscaping included!
Directions: From Highway 23 north, turn right on Duluth Highway,2 street on right is Hall Circle, very short distance down the hill, secluded private wooded driveway on the right.
Elementary: Harris
Middle: Duluth
High: Duluth
Duluth Montessori School close by.
Built 1946 with major add on years later Approx. 2,149 sq. ft. (public records)