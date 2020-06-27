3218 Hall Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

3218 Hall Circle, Duluth, GA 30096

**NO PETS**



THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS



GET $300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A MOVE-IN BY 10/15/19.



Availability: Ready Now!!



3Bd/3BA Hidden Gem! Award winning Duluth Community - restaurants, shops, entertainment & festival center just over the secluded tree line of this huge 2.5 acre lot! Best of both worlds - large charming country home blocks from the vibrant city with highly rated Gwinnett schools!



Over 2,100 sq. ft of 1946 ranch with modern amenities. Front porch entrance to a stunning living and dining area with hardwoods and fireplace. Vintage updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, new refrigerator, dishwasher and work island. Just off the kitchen is a closed-in back porch that makes for a cozy den with an impressive decorative fireplace. The Master Bedroom is oversized and features hardwood floors, private bath and has access to a deck for star gazing, morning coffee and meditation. On the opposite end there are two additional bedrooms with new carpet and lots of sunlight plus two full baths.



Includes washer/dryer, 2 car carport and private driveway. Private wooded lot with landscaping included!



Directions: From Highway 23 north, turn right on Duluth Highway,2 street on right is Hall Circle, very short distance down the hill, secluded private wooded driveway on the right.



Elementary: Harris

Middle: Duluth

High: Duluth

Duluth Montessori School close by.



Built 1946 with major add on years later Approx. 2,149 sq. ft. (public records)