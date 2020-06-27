All apartments in Duluth
3218 Hall Cir
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

3218 Hall Cir

3218 Hall Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3218 Hall Cir, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3218 Hall Circle, Duluth, GA 30096
**NO PETS**

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS

GET $300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A MOVE-IN BY 10/15/19.

Availability: Ready Now!!

3Bd/3BA Hidden Gem! Award winning Duluth Community - restaurants, shops, entertainment & festival center just over the secluded tree line of this huge 2.5 acre lot! Best of both worlds - large charming country home blocks from the vibrant city with highly rated Gwinnett schools!

Over 2,100 sq. ft of 1946 ranch with modern amenities. Front porch entrance to a stunning living and dining area with hardwoods and fireplace. Vintage updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, new refrigerator, dishwasher and work island. Just off the kitchen is a closed-in back porch that makes for a cozy den with an impressive decorative fireplace. The Master Bedroom is oversized and features hardwood floors, private bath and has access to a deck for star gazing, morning coffee and meditation. On the opposite end there are two additional bedrooms with new carpet and lots of sunlight plus two full baths.

Includes washer/dryer, 2 car carport and private driveway. Private wooded lot with landscaping included!

Directions: From Highway 23 north, turn right on Duluth Highway,2 street on right is Hall Circle, very short distance down the hill, secluded private wooded driveway on the right.

Elementary: Harris
Middle: Duluth
High: Duluth
Duluth Montessori School close by.

Built 1946 with major add on years later Approx. 2,149 sq. ft. (public records)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Hall Cir have any available units?
3218 Hall Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 Hall Cir have?
Some of 3218 Hall Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Hall Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Hall Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Hall Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3218 Hall Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3218 Hall Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Hall Cir offers parking.
Does 3218 Hall Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 Hall Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Hall Cir have a pool?
No, 3218 Hall Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Hall Cir have accessible units?
No, 3218 Hall Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Hall Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 Hall Cir has units with dishwashers.
