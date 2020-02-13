All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 2218 Larkspur Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
2218 Larkspur Run Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

2218 Larkspur Run Drive

2218 Larkspur Run Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2218 Larkspur Run Dr, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Only 4-year Young 2014 Home Looking For a mature, responsible tenant(s) to lease. One-year lease is minimum. Long term lease is Welcomed for qualified applicants. Property has special features & $80K upgrades such as Planning Center off the Kitchen, Sun Room, Kitchen Aid stainless appliances, granite countertops in Kitchen and all baths, hardwoods on main, stacked stone fireplace in Great Room, irrigation system, metal spindles, security system and much more! Credit Score of 650+, no eviction record, verifiable income proof (3x rent) are required qualification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Larkspur Run Drive have any available units?
2218 Larkspur Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 Larkspur Run Drive have?
Some of 2218 Larkspur Run Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Larkspur Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Larkspur Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Larkspur Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Larkspur Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2218 Larkspur Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Larkspur Run Drive offers parking.
Does 2218 Larkspur Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Larkspur Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Larkspur Run Drive have a pool?
No, 2218 Larkspur Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Larkspur Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2218 Larkspur Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Larkspur Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 Larkspur Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College