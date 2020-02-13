2218 Larkspur Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Only 4-year Young 2014 Home Looking For a mature, responsible tenant(s) to lease. One-year lease is minimum. Long term lease is Welcomed for qualified applicants. Property has special features & $80K upgrades such as Planning Center off the Kitchen, Sun Room, Kitchen Aid stainless appliances, granite countertops in Kitchen and all baths, hardwoods on main, stacked stone fireplace in Great Room, irrigation system, metal spindles, security system and much more! Credit Score of 650+, no eviction record, verifiable income proof (3x rent) are required qualification.