1976 HAILSTON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful end-unit townhome in sought-after Peachtree Ridge school district! Gorgeous kitchen with new quartz counter tops and recessed lighting looks over into large family room; Private backyard and large side yard; hardwood floors on main floor; double sliding glass doors looking over the wooded backyard; large and bright master upstairs with tray ceiling and wall of windows; updated master bath with walk-in closet; convenient upstairs laundry; amazing location right off Peachtree Industrial and Sugarloaf Parkway; easy access to I-85 restaurants and shops.