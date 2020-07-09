Beautiful end-unit townhome in sought-after Peachtree Ridge school district! Gorgeous kitchen with new quartz counter tops and recessed lighting looks over into large family room; Private backyard and large side yard; hardwood floors on main floor; double sliding glass doors looking over the wooded backyard; large and bright master upstairs with tray ceiling and wall of windows; updated master bath with walk-in closet; convenient upstairs laundry; amazing location right off Peachtree Industrial and Sugarloaf Parkway; easy access to I-85 restaurants and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1976 HAILSTON Drive have any available units?
1976 HAILSTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 HAILSTON Drive have?
Some of 1976 HAILSTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 HAILSTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1976 HAILSTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.