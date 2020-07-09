All apartments in Duluth
1976 HAILSTON Drive

1976 Hailston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1976 Hailston Lane, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful end-unit townhome in sought-after Peachtree Ridge school district! Gorgeous kitchen with new quartz counter tops and recessed lighting looks over into large family room; Private backyard and large side yard; hardwood floors on main floor; double sliding glass doors looking over the wooded backyard; large and bright master upstairs with tray ceiling and wall of windows; updated master bath with walk-in closet; convenient upstairs laundry; amazing location right off Peachtree Industrial and Sugarloaf Parkway; easy access to I-85 restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 HAILSTON Drive have any available units?
1976 HAILSTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 HAILSTON Drive have?
Some of 1976 HAILSTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 HAILSTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1976 HAILSTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 HAILSTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1976 HAILSTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 1976 HAILSTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1976 HAILSTON Drive offers parking.
Does 1976 HAILSTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 HAILSTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 HAILSTON Drive have a pool?
No, 1976 HAILSTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1976 HAILSTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1976 HAILSTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 HAILSTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 HAILSTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

