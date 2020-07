Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to lease in the Clifton Heights gated community. This beautiful townhome offers exceptional living on 4 floors that includes hardwood flooring throughout, updated granite counters in kitchen and baths, a massive master retreat with separate shower and garden tub and dual sinks in both bathrooms. The top floor has a large bonus room plus a HUGE private balcony perfect for relaxing on those warm spring nights. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home!