Druid Hills, GA
1813 Coventry Road NE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:07 AM

1813 Coventry Road NE

1813 Coventry Road · No Longer Available
Druid Hills
Location

1813 Coventry Road, Druid Hills, GA 30030
Druid Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Home is currently in due diligence for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Coventry Road NE have any available units?
1813 Coventry Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1813 Coventry Road NE have?
Some of 1813 Coventry Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Coventry Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Coventry Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Coventry Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Coventry Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1813 Coventry Road NE offer parking?
No, 1813 Coventry Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Coventry Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Coventry Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Coventry Road NE have a pool?
No, 1813 Coventry Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Coventry Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1813 Coventry Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Coventry Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Coventry Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Coventry Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Coventry Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
