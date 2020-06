Amenities

hardwood floors carport walk in closets fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

3BR/1.5BA walking distance to Emory University. Extra room can be used as a den or office. Hardwood floors throughout, huge fenced backyard, walk-in closet in the master, covered parking, and storage room on the carport. The master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed and it has a private half bath. L shaped dining room and living room. The kitchen also has room for a breakfast table. Turn around in the driveway.....Call/text the listing agent for an appointment to see it!!