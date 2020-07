Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute as a button! 2 bdrms-1 bth post war condo w/ an updated kitchen and beautiful architectural crown molding. No carpet; all hardwood floors, beautiful retro bathroom; Small balcony overlooks courtyard; Close to Emory, Five Points, Virginia Highlands and more. Very quiet, walkable area. 1 Block from the bus line; 1 mile from the Beltline. Amenities include-pool and building washer/dryer 200 ft from unit. Available immediately! Small pet allowed under 20 lbs.