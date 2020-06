1232 Carol Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

WONDERFUL HOME ON A QUIET STREET JUST OFF BRIARCLIFF RD. VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AND EMORY. ONE LEVEL LIVING WITH A SPACIOUS KITCHEN, LARGE VAULTED FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT-IN,SUNNY DINING/LIVING ROOM, NICE SIZE MASTER WITH PRIVATE 1/2 BATH, GUEST ROOM AND HALLWAY FULL BATH. BEAUTIFUL FENCED BACKYARD WITH WRAP AROUND DECK, KOI POND, STORAGE SHED AND 1 CAR CARPORT RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN. THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN AND TOUCH-UPS HAVE JUST BEEN MADE. FANTASTIC LOCATION AND A RARE FIND.